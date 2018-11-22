Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss says all clubs should disclose playing budgets

Derek Adams is in his fourth season in charge of Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says all clubs should have to publish their playing budgets.

The 44-year-old wants more transparency over how much each team spends.

"We should have a table published - this is where your budget is, this is where you finish at the end of the season," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"I would rather it was out there to deal with that pressure, I deal with pressure that somebody pulls a figure out of the sky and it's not correct."

The Pilgrims are 22nd in League One, having won just three of their 18 matches this season, and five points from safety.

Adams believes a successful manager is not just one who can win titles, but ones who can outperform sides with more money.

"Is Pep Guardiola the best manager in England? Yes he is. Has he got the most money to spend? Yes he has," he said.

"I would say if you look at John Coleman at Accrington Stanley, he's one of the best managers in England because he's been able to get the best out of a group of players that are below the wages that everybody else has, and that defines a good manager.

"That's not taking anything away from the ones at the top of the league as they've got to deal with the pressures of being able to spend that money."