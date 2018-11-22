Claudio Ranieri: New Fulham boss plans to 'tinker clever' in the Premier League

Fulham have won one, drawn two and lost nine of their opening 12 Premier League games this season

New Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri plans to "tinker clever" with his side to keep them in the Premier League.

Ranieri, 67, replaced Slavisa Jokanovic earlier this month with the Cottagers bottom of the table after seven successive defeats in all competitions.

The Italian, who won the Premier League title at Leicester City, was known as the 'Tinkerman' at Chelsea because of his regular changes to the team.

"I am Tinkerman, but I tinker clever," said Ranieri.

It is his first job in England since his title-winning spell in charge of Leicester ended in February 2017 when the Foxes sacked him.

Fulham have not fielded the same starting 11 for two consecutive matches this season and entertain a Southampton side who are 17th on Saturday.

"It's important to maintain the same line-up for some matches but you never know, I want everybody available and then I can choose," added Ranieri.

"I have shown them some videos from the previous game and said what is right and what is wrong.

"One thing is to watch, but after we have been on the pitch to repeat the movement and slowly, slowly they get better."