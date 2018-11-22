Gus MacPherson: St Mirren recruitment vital for 'sole aim' of survival

St Mirren's 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Dundee in their last outing ended a run of seven straight defeats

St Mirren technical director Gus MacPherson intends to make an impact in the January transfer window to help "the sole aim" of Premiership survival.

MacPherson returned to the club in September, shortly after the appointment of Oran Kearney as manager.

The Buddies have gained just two points from a possible 27 under Kearney.

"They can't kid anybody on. Yes, you can maybe say your targets were higher but at the moment that [survival] is the sole aim," he said.

"For the club to keep moving forward it must be."

Former manager MacPherson, who says his role is to support Kearney, insists "a major part of it is recruitment".

"Trying to attract players when January comes along, short-term I think that's all we can really look at," he added.

"There are certain areas we'd like to strengthen to give them a help. There are areas we feel a little bit light, where players are playing out of position and doing a sterling job but we want to try to get players in their strongest positions so they can perform to the best of their capabilities."

Not only is he looking to recruit, MacPherson wants to shed players from a squad he feels is too big.

Despite a poor sequence of 10 defeats and two draws since the opening-day victory over Dundee, MacPherson is not sure if changes in January will be wholesale.

"It's difficult to tell because we've got eight before January comes along," he added.

"The most important people at the moment are the current playing staff. We've got to focus on them. They've applied themselves really well."