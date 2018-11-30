Match ends, Solihull Moors 0, Blackpool 0.
Solihull Moors 0-0 Blackpool: Non-league side into third-round draw
-
- From the section FA Cup
Solihull Moors will be in the FA Cup third-round draw for the first time in their short history after holding Blackpool to a 0-0 draw.
The National League side, formed after a merger in 2007, had a goal disallowed as they impressed in the first half.
League One Blackpool were much improved after the break, with Joe Dodoo and Armand Gnanduillet denied by Ryan Boot.
And both sides had chances to win the second-round tie late on, with Jermaine Hylton twice going close for the hosts.
Moors, who are sixth in non-league's top tier and have now gone over 10 hours without conceding, have reached the second round once before - losing 6-2 to Luton in 2016-17.
The visit of 1953 winners Blackpool drew a record attendance of 3,005 to Damson Park and the goalless stalemate means the two sides will both be in Monday's draw (from 19:30 GMT).
Solihull more than held their own during the first half, with Luke Maxwell and Daniel Wright directing headers straight at Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard.
And they had the ball in the net on 28 minutes, Alex Gudger heading home from a Darren Carter cross only for Carter to be deemed offside from the return ball after playing a short corner.
At the other end, Blackpool's Michael Nottingham headed over from a Marc Bola cross while Dodoo fired into the side-netting.
Gnanduillet blazed over after some confusion in the home defence before the Seasiders failed to make their pressure count after half-time.
Gnanduillet hit a tame shot at Boot before Liam Daly headed wide, while Boot had to dive to his right to turn wide Dodoo's low strike.
Moors regrouped, with Adi Yussuf's shot being blocked by Pool defender Curtis Tilt on 78 minutes, and moments later Boot rushed out to block Harry Pritchard's shot from Jordan Thompson's through ball.
Moors substitute Hylton then made a fine run, only to drag his shot well wide, and he went close with a late header before Jamey Osborne's goal-bound volley was blocked by Donervon Daniels.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 2Williams
- 5Daly
- 6Gudger
- 3Reckord
- 4Storer
- 17MaxwellSubstituted forHyltonat 64'minutes
- 8Carter
- 7OsborneSubstituted forO'Keeffeat 90+5'minutes
- 9Yussuf
- 19WrightSubstituted forThomasat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Hylton
- 12Carline
- 14Thomas
- 15Flowers
- 18Murphy
- 22O'Keeffe
Blackpool
- 1Howard
- 2Daniels
- 6Heneghan
- 16Tilt
- 12Nottingham
- 8Spearing
- 15ThompsonBooked at 42mins
- 19TaylorBooked at 61minsSubstituted forPritchardat 64'minutes
- 27Bola
- 21Gnanduillet
- 11DodooSubstituted forFeeneyat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5O'Connor
- 7Delfouneso
- 14Pritchard
- 18O'Sullivan
- 24Feeney
- 37Mafoumbi
- 39Bunney
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 3,005
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, Blackpool 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Corey O'Keeffe replaces Jamey Osborne.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) because of an injury.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Liam Daly.
Attempt missed. Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Donervon Daniels.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Nottingham with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Kwame Thomas (Solihull Moors) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Carter.
Corner, Solihull Moors. Conceded by Donervon Daniels.
Attempt blocked. Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamey Osborne.
Michael Nottingham (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Carter (Solihull Moors).
Attempt missed. Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Reckord.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Liam Feeney replaces Joseph Dodoo.
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).
Liam Daly (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors).
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Kwame Thomas replaces Daniel Wright.
Attempt missed. Jay Spearing (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joseph Dodoo.
Attempt saved. Harry Pritchard (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a through ball.
Corner, Solihull Moors. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.
Attempt blocked. Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Reckord.
Attempt blocked. Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jermaine Hylton.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Liam Daly.
Corner, Solihull Moors. Conceded by Marc Bola.
Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Daly (Solihull Moors).
Attempt blocked. Darren Carter (Solihull Moors) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Wright.
Ben Heneghan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jermaine Hylton (Solihull Moors).
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Jermaine Hylton replaces Luke Maxwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Harry Pritchard replaces Chris Taylor.
Booking
Chris Taylor (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Taylor (Blackpool).
Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ryan Boot.
Attempt blocked. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Bola with a cross.