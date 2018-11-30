Solihull Moors 0-0 Blackpool: Non-league side into third-round draw

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Solihull Moors 0-0 Blackpool highlights

Solihull Moors will be in the FA Cup third-round draw for the first time in their short history after holding Blackpool to a 0-0 draw.

The National League side, formed after a merger in 2007, had a goal disallowed as they impressed in the first half.

League One Blackpool were much improved after the break, with Joe Dodoo and Armand Gnanduillet denied by Ryan Boot.

And both sides had chances to win the second-round tie late on, with Jermaine Hylton twice going close for the hosts.

Moors, who are sixth in non-league's top tier and have now gone over 10 hours without conceding, have reached the second round once before - losing 6-2 to Luton in 2016-17.

The visit of 1953 winners Blackpool drew a record attendance of 3,005 to Damson Park and the goalless stalemate means the two sides will both be in Monday's draw (from 19:30 GMT).

Solihull more than held their own during the first half, with Luke Maxwell and Daniel Wright directing headers straight at Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard.

And they had the ball in the net on 28 minutes, Alex Gudger heading home from a Darren Carter cross only for Carter to be deemed offside from the return ball after playing a short corner.

At the other end, Blackpool's Michael Nottingham headed over from a Marc Bola cross while Dodoo fired into the side-netting.

Gnanduillet blazed over after some confusion in the home defence before the Seasiders failed to make their pressure count after half-time.

Gnanduillet hit a tame shot at Boot before Liam Daly headed wide, while Boot had to dive to his right to turn wide Dodoo's low strike.

Moors regrouped, with Adi Yussuf's shot being blocked by Pool defender Curtis Tilt on 78 minutes, and moments later Boot rushed out to block Harry Pritchard's shot from Jordan Thompson's through ball.

Moors substitute Hylton then made a fine run, only to drag his shot well wide, and he went close with a late header before Jamey Osborne's goal-bound volley was blocked by Donervon Daniels.