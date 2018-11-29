Cardiff City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock celebrates his 70th birthday on Saturday. He is the Premier League's second-oldest boss after Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has hinted he will make changes with three games in eight days looming.

Josh Murphy will likely be recalled, while Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Jazz Richards and Gary Madine are being assessed after recent injuries.

Wolves are again without Spaniard Jonny Otto because of a knee injury.

Diogo Jota is amongst several players pushing for a recall following last weekend's 2-0 home defeat by Huddersfield.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: The post-match handshake between managers is filmed as a matter of routine at all televised matches, and it's usually not very interesting.

That wasn't the case in last April's Championship fixture between these two clubs, so there will be plenty of scrutiny on Neil Warnock and Nuno Espirito Santo on the touchline.

The latter will be looking for a reaction from Wolves after their defeat by Huddersfield, while Warnock will be hoping his side can make it two home wins in a row.

If they do, the Cardiff manager will enjoy the following day even more, as it's his 70th birthday.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "We've had some good games against Wolves so [I've] been looking forward to it, not my birthday so much."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on last season's spat with Warnock: "We had a chance to speak and clarified things, and now I can say we are good friends.

"It was a fantastic game last season, it was a very emotional game and we go again. Both teams know each other well and we expect a very tough game."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won two of their last three games versus Cardiff, including a 1-0 away victory in the Championship in April.

Both league encounters in 2017-18 were won by the away side.

Wolves have won six of the last 10 fixtures, with Cardiff victorious in the other four encounters.

This is their first top-flight meeting since Wolves claimed a 3-2 away triumph in February 1962.

Cardiff lost a top-flight encounter 9-1 to Wolves in September 1955; it remains the Bluebirds' heaviest home league defeat and Wolves' biggest away league win.

Cardiff

Cardiff have won two and lost three of their last five league matches.

Seven of the Bluebirds' eight points this season have come at home.

Victory would see them record successive top-flight home wins in a single season for the first time since 1961-62.

The Bluebirds have not kept a clean sheet in 11 league and cup fixtures, with their last shut-out August's goalless draw at Huddersfield.

Cardiff have failed to score in seven of their 13 Premier League matches, which is a joint high with Crystal Palace.

They have scored the first goal in only one league game, in September's 4-1 loss at Chelsea.

Wolves