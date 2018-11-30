Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dundee United v Ayr United
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1SiegristSubstituted forRakovanat 13'minutes
- 44Watson
- 19BouhennaBooked at 59mins
- 24Edjenguele
- 3Booth
- 33Aird
- 8FyvieBooked at 73mins
- 12StantonBooked at 46mins
- 7McMullan
- 11KingSubstituted forCurranat 45'minutes
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 2Murdoch
- 4Frans
- 9Curran
- 16Smith
- 17Robson
- 20Rabitsch
- 34Rakovan
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 15BellBooked at 44mins
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 11McDaid
- 6GegganBooked at 25mins
- 18Murdoch
- 8CrawfordBooked at 61mins
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 2Higgins
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 6,097
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Rachid Bouhenna.
Booking
Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Callum Booth (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Robbie Crawford.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Craig Curran replaces Billy King.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dundee United 0, Ayr United 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dundee United 0, Ayr United 2.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Fraser Fyvie.
Foul by William Edjenguele (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Steven Bell (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 0, Ayr United 2. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan McDaid.
Fraser Aird (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
