Dundee Utd0Ayr2

Dundee United v Ayr United

Watch on BBC Alba; updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1SiegristSubstituted forRakovanat 13'minutes
  • 44Watson
  • 19BouhennaBooked at 59mins
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 3Booth
  • 33Aird
  • 8FyvieBooked at 73mins
  • 12StantonBooked at 46mins
  • 7McMullan
  • 11KingSubstituted forCurranat 45'minutes
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 2Murdoch
  • 4Frans
  • 9Curran
  • 16Smith
  • 17Robson
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 34Rakovan

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 15BellBooked at 44mins
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McDaid
  • 6GegganBooked at 25mins
  • 18Murdoch
  • 8CrawfordBooked at 61mins
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
6,097

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Booking

Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).

Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Rachid Bouhenna.

Booking

Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Callum Booth (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Robbie Crawford.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Craig Curran replaces Billy King.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dundee United 0, Ayr United 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dundee United 0, Ayr United 2.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Fraser Fyvie.

Foul by William Edjenguele (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Steven Bell (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 0, Ayr United 2. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan McDaid.

Fraser Aird (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr15103227121533
2Ross County1484226101628
3Dundee Utd158342420427
4Inverness CT1441001913622
5Morton145541821-320
6Queen of Sth144642418618
7Dunfermline144371321-815
8Alloa142571121-1011
9Partick Thistle1431101225-1310
10Falkirk142210821-138
View full Scottish Championship table

