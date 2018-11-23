Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted injured captain Scott Brown still has a big part to play in the manager's plans. (Times - subscription required)

Midfielder Brown and striker Leigh Griffiths are back in training at Celtic following recent injury problems. (Scotsman)

Meanwhile, Rodgers says Celtic and Scotland player James Forrest could thrive in England's Premier League but does not believe the winger wants to move south. (Scotsman)

Rangers will not be signing former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel, according to the player's agent. (Sun)

Director of football Mark Allen is confident the Rangers board will back him and manager Steven Gerrard's future transfer plans. (Herald - subscription required)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has urged Celtic not to refuse tickets for next month's Old Firm match at Ibrox and wants the two clubs to work together "to arrive at a sensible solution". (Daily Record)

Hibernian are tracking Gillingham forward Tom Eaves. (Sun)

Aberdeen forward Bruce Anderson says advice from former Pittodrie striker Adam Rooney has helped improve his fortunes with the Dons. (Daily Record)

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson says he thought the Tannadice job was "a perfect fit for me" when it became vacant earlier this season. (Herald - subscription required)

Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Ethan Hamilton could join a Scottish Premiership club on loan in January. (Sun)