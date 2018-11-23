Graham Potter: Manager hopeful on further Swansea City deals

Graham Potter left Swedish club Ostersund FK to become Swansea City manager in June

Swansea City boss Graham Potter says there could be more new contracts in the pipeline after defender Connor Roberts signed a new deal.

Roberts, 23, has followed Joe Rodon, Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton in signing new contracts.

Potter says the players' commitment is the right foundation for the club after recent transfer turmoil.

Although Potter did not mention any specific players, he said: "Discussions are ongoing."

Potter added: "I think the process of contracts is between us the club and the player and you respect the fact those conversations take their time and are done at different levels.

"From my perspective when we've got something to announce we'll announce it and until then we want to work with the guys, focus on the next match and help them improve.

Defender Mike van der Hoorn and captain Leroy Fer are among those whose current deals run out at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Right-back Roberts has played in all 17 of Swansea's games this season and is now a regular starter in Ryan Giggs' Wales side.

Potter is pleased Roberts has signed a new agreement but was confident he would commit to the Swans.

"Whenever you sign a new contract the player has to feel comfortable and make sure everything's right and the club has to do the right thing for the club," Potter added.

"It takes that bit of time but from my perspective it was always going to be done. I spoke with Connor and understood where he was at.

"We both agreed that this is the best place for him to carry on his development.

"I look forward to working with him and hopefully try and get him to the next level."