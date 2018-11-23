Aron Gunnarsson: Midfielder 'positive' about Cardiff City chances

Aron Gunnarsson was a member of the Iceland squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Midfielder Aron Gunnarsson says Cardiff City will resume their Premier League campaign following the international break with fresh confidence.

Cardiff's two wins this season - against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion - have come in their last four games.

Although the Bluebirds remain in the bottom three, Iceland's Gunnarsson believes things are looking up.

"I feel positive at the moment," he said.

"The first few games we were learning, just to see what the league was about.

"I feel like we are growing into the league. It's coming and I feel like we are progressing as a team and definitely the Fulham and Brighton games gave us confidence going forward."

Neil Warnock's side travel to ninth-placed Everton on Saturday, still looking for their first away win of the season.

Cardiff were denied a point by Seamus Coleman's last-minute winner on their only previous Premier League visit to Goodison Park during the 2013-14 season

Gunnarsson, 29, was an unused substitute that day and now he is back in action is hoping to use the experience gained during Cardiff's previous ill-fated Premier League campaign.

"I'm trying to use my experience of this league and what I experienced last time," added Gunnarsson, who missed the first few months of this season due to a knee injury.

"I've obviously not trained as much as I'm used to. It's taken a little bit of time to recover after games.

"But I'm getting there and I'm hoping to train a lot more now and getting into a rhythm of training with the boys and recovering after games."

Putting Sigurdsson friendship on hold

Aron Gunnarsson (right) and Gylfi Sigurdsson represented Iceland at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2916

Gunnarsson is Iceland's captain and he could face one of his international team-mates, Gylfi Sigurdsson, at Goodison Park.

Former Swansea City midfielder Sigurdsson has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals for Everton in all competitions.

The 29-year-old is a doubt to face Cardiff having suffered an ankle injury during Everton's goalless draw at Chelsea earlier this month.

But if Sigurdsson does take to the field, he will be up against a familiar face in midfield.

"We speak every day," said Gunnarsson.

"We've been going since we were under-17s so we know each other very well, good mates.

"I know what he's capable of. I know his strengths, I know his weakness - there are not many of them but there are a few.

"If he's playing on Saturday I'll probably be coming against him as a sitting midfielder. It'll be a tough task but I'm ready for it."