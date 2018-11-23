Neymar & Kylian Mbappe could return for Paris St-Germain v Liverpool

Neither Neymar (left) not Kylian Mbappe will play for PSG on Saturday

Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says it is "possible" Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face Liverpool in Wednesday's home Champions League group fixture.

Both forwards were injured during international friendlies on Tuesday.

Neymar suffered an abductor muscle injury in Brazil's win over Cameroon and Mbappe hurt his shoulder in France's victory over Uruguay.

They will not feature in PSG's Ligue 1 game against Toulouse on Saturday.

"We will not take chances for tomorrow," Tuchel said on Friday.

"But we have the possibility that they will play against Liverpool on Wednesday. I think it's possible."