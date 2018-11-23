Darren Murray: Portadown release striker with immediate effect

Darren Murray has had previous stints at Newry City, Cliftonville, Warrenpoint Town and Crusaders

Portadown have released striker Darren Murray with immediate effect.

The 27-year-old has left the Championship club for the second time after a previous three and a half year spell there from 2012 to early 2016.

Murray signed a two-year deal at Shamrock Park last May following his departure from Crusaders.

"Darren has been unable to commit fully to the demands that we ask of all of our players," said manager Matthew Tipton in a statement.

"It's vital for the players to buy into our work ethics on and off the field for us to build a platform that enables us to move forward."

Portadown are in third place in the Championship but trail runaway leaders Larne by 19 points having played two games less than then table-toppers.