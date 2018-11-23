Michael Devlin: Aberdeen defender struggling to be fit to face Celtic in cup final

Michael Devlin is recovering from a foot tendon injury

Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin has "a lot to do" to be fit in time for next month's League Cup final against Celtic, says Dons boss Derek McInnes.

Devlin, 25, has a foot tendon injury and withdrew from the Scotland squad for the recent wins over Albania and Israel.

The Dons visit Motherwell in the Premiership on Saturday then take on Celtic in the cup final on 2 December.

"He's got a shot at it but I think he's up against it," said McInnes.

"We thought the tendon had come off the bone but on scan, it was just more of a little tear in the tendon.

"It is an injury that can heal pretty quickly and respond pretty well to treatment but we might just run out of time.

"He's out for tomorrow and he's got a lot to do to be ready for the cup final."

McInnes has warned his players to only focus on Saturday's visit to Fir Park and not be distracted by the meeting with Celtic at Hampden.

"You cannot play with an eye on the next game," McInnes added.

"There's no way you can bring a top performance if you're thinking about something else.

"If you're thinking about another game or trying to protect yourself for another game, it doesn't happen. You don't play well, you're in more danger of injury.

"We want to try and play cup football every game we play and tomorrow we'll be trying to play the game in the right manner to give ourselves the best chance of a result because if we don't, we end up losing the game and soul searching."