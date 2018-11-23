Sol Campbell: Macclesfield Town in talks with ex-Arsenal defender over manager's position

From the section

Macclesfield Town are in talks with former Tottenham and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell about their vacant managerial position, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

Campbell, 44, made 646 first-team appearances between 1992 and 2011, in addition to winning 73 England caps.

Macclesfield are bottom of League Two having won once in 18 league games.

Assistant managers Danny Whitaker and Neil Howarth have taken charge since the sacking of Mark Yates on 8 October.

Campbell has not previously managed but recently worked alongside England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd.

The move was part of a Football Association plan to create Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) coaching placements "across all England teams".

In February, Campbell said he was interested in speaking with Grimsby Town over potentially taking over following Russell Slade's departure.

