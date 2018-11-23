Trevor Carson: Motherwell goalkeeper out with deep vein thrombosis

Trevor Carson helped Motherwell reach last season's Scottish Cup final

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson is out for "an extended part of the season after developing deep vein thrombosis," the club have announced.

Well said the Northern Ireland international, 30, is "on the mend" after falling ill on Wednesday, "but will require ongoing treatment".

The Steelmen host Premiership opponents Aberdeen on Saturday.

"You don't expect things like that at all, it gave everybody a fright," said manager Stephen Robinson.

"With my limited knowledge, he has had a blood clot and it is going to keep him out for a long time.

"He felt a lot of pain while away with the international squad, came back and we thought it best that we take him into hospital. The medical staff at Wishaw and our medical staff have been superb with him.

"There are still ongoing investigations so that we can get to the bottom of the problem and make sure he is on the right tablets and medication that gets him back as quick as we can, but he is out for the foreseeable future."

The former Portsmouth keeper has been at Fir Park since June 2017, making 58 appearances for the club, and has won four caps for Northern Ireland.

Mark Gillespie will deputise for Carson, who featured in his country's 2-1 defeat by Austria on Sunday.

"First and foremost our concerns are with Trevor's health," added Robinson. "I am sure he will be fine but it is now important that we get the right treatment.

"He has a young family as well that has to be considered, so it is very important that we make sure he is right and not worry about the football side of things.

"I signed two number one keepers and I have a lot of confidence in Mark Gillespie."