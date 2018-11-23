Neil Lennon: Hibernian boss plays down Republic of Ireland job link

Neil Lennon and Martin O'Neill in 2005

Neil Lennon insists he is in "a very good job" at Hibernian as he played down being linked with the Republic of Ireland manager's job.

Lennon's former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill left the Ireland job this week.

The 47-year-old has been Hibs head coach since 2016, winning promotion to the Premiership the following year and and finishing fourth in the top flight.

"I'm flattered if there is a link, but I've not seen or heard anything," said Lennon.

"I'm in a very good job here and I'm just concentrating on that at the minute."

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Lennon also played under O'Neill at Leicester City.

"I'm sorry to see Martin go because he had such a big influence on my career, 10 years of playing under him as a player," added Lennon, whose side host Dundee on Saturday.

"He did some brilliant things with the Republic and I'm sure he'll come again. He's brilliant."