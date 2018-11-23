Sadio Mane's Liverpool deal a statement - Jurgen Klopp

Sadio Mane has scored 40 goals in 89 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's new deal is a "statement" of the club's progress, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old Senegal international, who signed from Southampton in 2016, agreed terms on a new contract which is thought to run until 2023 on Thursday.

Klopp, in charge at Anfield since October 2015, said players have had to leave the Premier League side "to make the next step" in the past.

"It shows a bit of change in the last few years," said the German.

"To extend a contract is more than a signing, it is a statement."

In 2014, Uruguay forward Luis Suarez left Liverpool to join Spanish giants Barcelona, while Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho made the same move in January 2018.

Suarez has won three La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys and the Champions League during his time at the Nou Camp, while Coutinho was also a member of the 2017-18 league-winning squad.

The Reds finished eighth in the Premier League - 21 points behind champions Leicester - in the season during which Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield. They have finished fourth in his two full campaigns in charge since, 17 and 25 points adrift of title-winners Chelsea and Manchester City respectively.

However, they are one of the title favourites this term and are second in the table, two points behind Manchester City.

They also reached last season's Champions League final but were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid.