Glenn Hoddle: Former England boss at home following cardiac arrest

Hoddle won the FA Cup twice and Uefa Cup as a player with Tottenham and also had spells with Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea.

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle is at home recuperating following his cardiac arrest in October.

Hoddle collapsed at the BT Sport studios on 27 October, his 61st birthday, and later underwent surgery.

A spokesman said Hoddle had "responded well to treatment" and had left St Bartholomew's Hospital in London in order to continue his recovery.

"Doctors have outlined that rest is paramount for Glenn now," the spokesman continued.

"With that in mind, his family ask politely that their privacy is respected and that Glenn is given time to recover fully.

"The care that Glenn received from St Bartholomew's Hospital was exemplary. His family would like to thank the hospital staff and the many people who have sent supportive messages."

Hoddle is considered to have been one of the best players of his generation, winning the FA Cup twice and the Uefa Cup with Tottenham and also having spells with Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea. He was capped 53 times by England.

He was a player-manager at Swindon and Chelsea before becoming England manager in 1996. He also managed at Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves.