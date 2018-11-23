2019 Under-21 European Championship: England to play France, Romania and Croatia

Striker Tammy Abraham scored three goals in qualifying for England Under-21s and has made two appearances for the senior team

England will play France, Romania and Croatia in Group C at the 2019 European Under-21 Championship in Italy.

Aidy Boothroyd's side were among the top seeds, meaning they would avoid Italy and also 2017 winners Germany.

Italy are in Group A with Spain, Poland and Belgium, while Germany, Denmark, Serbia and Austria are the nations in Group B.

The tournament, which will be staged in north-east Italy and San Marino, begins on 16 June with the final on 30 June.

England have twice won the tournament - in 1982 and 1984 - but lost 4-3 on penalties to Germany in the 2017 semi-finals.

The 2019 competition features 12 countries, divided into three groups of four teams with the group winners moving into the semi-finals, along with the second-placed team with the best record.

England remained unbeaten in qualifying with eight wins and two draws to top a group that also included the Netherlands, Ukraine, Scotland, Latvia and Estonia.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke both scored four times in the qualifying campaign, with three goals from Tammy Abraham, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea.

France, whose senior team beat Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup, will be England's first opponents on 18 June, before Boothroyd's team play matches against Romania on 21 June and Croatia on 24 June.