Jan Mucha: Hamilton Academical sign up Slovakia goalkeeper

Hamilton Academical have signed experienced Slovakia goalkeeper Jan Mucha on a short-term deal.

The 35-year-old won the last of his 46 caps in 2016 and played in all four of his nation's games at the 2010 World Cup.

Mucha, who spent three years with Everton, was most recently with Nieciecza in Poland.

Accies have conceded 28 goals in 13 league matches and Mucha arrives as Ryan Fulton recovers from injury.

Gary Woods has started all but one of Hamilton's games this season, with Jacob Marsden on the bench for the past three outings.