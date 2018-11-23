Diarmuid O'Carroll: Swifts bring in former Reds and Crues striker

Diarmuid O'Caroll won two league titles with Cliftonville and two while at Crusaders

Former Cliftonville and Crusaders forward Diarmuid O'Carroll has joined Dungannon Swifts on a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old, who left the Crues in 2016, is included in the Swifts squad for Saturday's Premiership game against Glentoran at Stangmore Park.

Dungannon sit 10th and O'Carroll is Kris Lindsay's first signing since taking over as manager.

"Whether it be for only one game or five, I'll try my best to help the team out as much as I can," said O'Carroll.

"I am delighted to sign for a club and a manager that I've massive respect for," he told the Swifts website.

"I'm really looking forward to playing with the boys and hopefully helping to get the team up the table."

Lindsay is delighted to bring in O'Carroll, who has won four Premiership titles.

He said: "Diarmuid has great experience in Irish League football and also has the winning mentally, which he has proved throughout his career, with plenty of silverware to his name.

"He is able to come straight into the squad as he is an out of contract pro, which is super news for us.

"I am really looking forward to seeing what he can do on the pitch. Obviously with Daniel Hughes currently out injured we have limited options up front and Diarmuid will certainly give us an added boost."