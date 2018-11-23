Paco Alcacer: Borussia Dortmund sign Barcelona striker for £22.7m

Paco Alcacer scored 15 goals in two seasons with Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund have signed striker Paco Alcacer in a £22.7m deal from Barcelona after activating an option in his loan deal following his prolific start to the season.

The Bundesliga leaders signed the Spain international, 25, on a season-long loan in August, with a purchase option.

The ex-Valencia player has scored nine goals in eight games - but only four starts because of injury problems - at an average of a goal every 44 minutes.

Alcacer's deal runs until 30 June 2023.

His form earned him a recall to the Spain squad after two and a half years away, and he has scored three goals in two games - against Wales and England - since his La Roja return.