Amadou Haidara: Mali midfielder out for at least four months

Amadou Haidara has made 12 appearances for Salzburg this season.

Mali international Amadou Haidara will be out of action until at least March 2019 with a knee injury, according to his Austrian club RB Salzburg.

"Haidara suffered a ligament injury and will be out for at least four months and he'll come back stronger," said Austrian champions Salzburg on the club's social media sites.

The 20-year-old midfielder is a first-team player for Salzburg having made 12 appearances so far in the Austrian top tier this season.

He last played for Salzburg in a 5-2 away win against Norwegian club Rosenborg in the Uefa Europa League three weeks ago.

Haidara pulled out of Mali's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gabon in Libreville last weekend because of the injury.

He now faces a race to prove his fitness before next year's finals in June after Mali beat Gabon 1-0 to secure their place in Cameroon.

Haidara has made six appearances for the Eagles of Mali, including three matches in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The former Mali U-17 and U-20 international made his senior international debut against Ivory Coast in October last year in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.