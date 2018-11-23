Karl Henry: Bradford City sign free agent midfielder on short-term deal

It is the second time in as many seasons that Karl Henry has joined a club as a free agent outside the transfer window - he signed for Bolton on 25 September last year

Bradford City have signed former Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stoke City and QPR midfielder Karl Henry on a short-term contract.

Henry, 35, has played more than 550 games in his career and has played in the top four divisions in England.

He was a free agent after being released by Bolton in the summer and has signed a two-month deal.

"He is in great shape and is raring to go," Bradford City manager David Hopkin told the club website.

"I know he is relishing the chance to come and play here and I think he will do a great job for us.

"We have been working for a few weeks to get the deal over the line, so we are delighted to have it done."

Henry added: "I went to Bolton last year in a similar situation and certainly helped them stay up, so hopefully I can come and help the boys with what already seems to be the start of a turnaround."