Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes Celtic will not turn down Old Firm tickets

Steven Gerrard hopes both sets of fans will be at the Old Firm match on December 29

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he hopes Celtic will not turn down their allocation for Ibrox next month.

Parkhead chief executive Peter Lawwell told the club's AGM this week they may refuse tickets for the Glasgow derby on December 29 for security reasons.

Both sides have reduced away tickets for the fixture with just 800 Rangers fans at Celtic Park in September.

"That's Celtic's decision if they decide to do that. I hope they don't," said Gerrard.

"I think big football matches and Old Firms are about both sets of fans and the banter and all that type of stuff."

'It might be a case we don't sign anyone'

Only two points separate Rangers from league leaders Celtic ahead of Livingston going to Ibrox on Saturday.

Gerrard says he is happy with the progress of his side as they look to continue their good form and insists the upcoming transfer window will be a quiet one as he puts his faith in those already at the club.

"We won't be doing anything major in January, but if we identify a player that we feel can strengthen us and help us for the final six months of the season, we will go and try and make that happen," the Rangers manager said.

"It might be a case where we don't sign anyone, but there won't be a lot of activity in terms of volume.

"We did a lot in the summer, we're really happy with the squad at the moment, but the recruitment process here is we're always looking to grow and improve and strengthen - that will always be the case."

Ahead of Saturday's home game against Livingston, Gerrard said his side must continue to make Ibrox a "fortress".

"We've performed really well at home - we've made it a bit of a fortress up until now and we want to continue to do that," he said.

"We're going to be playing on the front foot and be aggressive, like we have done from day one."