Eibar 3-0 Real Madrid: Santiago Solari's winning start ends with dismal defeat

Sergi Enrich's goal was his third of the season

Santiago Solari's winning start as Real Madrid coach ended with a dismal defeat at Eibar as the Basque outfit claimed their first La Liga win over their opponents.

The Argentine was given the job on a permanent basis during the international break having won all four games since replacing the sacked Julen Lopetgui.

But Real looked a shadow of the side that earned Solari the best start of any manager in the club's history, with Gonzalo Escalante claiming an early opener for the hosts.

Sergi Enrich then doubled the lead for Eibar - in just their fifth season in the Spanish top flight - shortly after half-time, and former Middlesbrough striker Kike struck five minutes later to seal victory.

The result sent Jose Luis Mendilibar's side from 13th to seventh in the table, two points behind sixth-placed Real before Saturday's three other La Liga fixtures.

Kike gave Real a warning of what was to follow when he hit a 25-yard volley against a post in the third minute.

And although Gareth Bale had a goal rightly disallowed for offside and Karim Benzema had a close-range effort cleared off the line by Cote, the hosts remained on top.

Kike headed wide following a short corner before Eibar scored on the break, with Escalante bundling the ball in as keeper Thibaut Courtois tried to gather the rebound after stopping Kike's shot.

Escalante's goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR stoppage

Bale and Luka Modric tested home goalkeeper Asier Riesgo from just outside the box but Eibar's defence was relatively untroubled - even after they went 3-0 up.

They took a deserved 2-0 lead as young Real right-back Alvaro Odriozola was caught in possession just outside his own box by Marc Cucurella, who squared for Enrich to fire in off the far post.

Cucurella, on loan from Barcelona, was again the provider five minutes later, whipping in a low cross from the left that Kike reacted to quicker than Raphael Varane to tap home from six yards after Enrich had been unable to direct the ball goalwards at the near post.

It could have got worse for Real too as Fabian Orellana nutmegged Dani Ceballos before seeing his shot turned wide by Courtois, the only Real player to emerge with any credit having also denied Brazilian substitute Charles late on.