Match ends, Eibar 3, Real Madrid 0.
Eibar 3-0 Real Madrid: Santiago Solari's winning start ends with dismal defeat
-
- From the section European Football
Santiago Solari's winning start as Real Madrid coach ended with a dismal defeat at Eibar as the Basque outfit claimed their first La Liga win over their opponents.
The Argentine was given the job on a permanent basis during the international break having won all four games since replacing the sacked Julen Lopetgui.
But Real looked a shadow of the side that earned Solari the best start of any manager in the club's history, with Gonzalo Escalante claiming an early opener for the hosts.
Sergi Enrich then doubled the lead for Eibar - in just their fifth season in the Spanish top flight - shortly after half-time, and former Middlesbrough striker Kike struck five minutes later to seal victory.
The result sent Jose Luis Mendilibar's side from 13th to seventh in the table, two points behind sixth-placed Real before Saturday's three other La Liga fixtures.
Kike gave Real a warning of what was to follow when he hit a 25-yard volley against a post in the third minute.
And although Gareth Bale had a goal rightly disallowed for offside and Karim Benzema had a close-range effort cleared off the line by Cote, the hosts remained on top.
Kike headed wide following a short corner before Eibar scored on the break, with Escalante bundling the ball in as keeper Thibaut Courtois tried to gather the rebound after stopping Kike's shot.
Bale and Luka Modric tested home goalkeeper Asier Riesgo from just outside the box but Eibar's defence was relatively untroubled - even after they went 3-0 up.
They took a deserved 2-0 lead as young Real right-back Alvaro Odriozola was caught in possession just outside his own box by Marc Cucurella, who squared for Enrich to fire in off the far post.
Cucurella, on loan from Barcelona, was again the provider five minutes later, whipping in a low cross from the left that Kike reacted to quicker than Raphael Varane to tap home from six yards after Enrich had been unable to direct the ball goalwards at the near post.
It could have got worse for Real too as Fabian Orellana nutmegged Dani Ceballos before seeing his shot turned wide by Courtois, the only Real player to emerge with any credit having also denied Brazilian substitute Charles late on.
Line-ups
Eibar
- 13Riesgo
- 11Peña
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 4Ramis
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 14OrellanaSubstituted forÁlvarezat 83'minutes
- 24JordánBooked at 36mins
- 5Escalante
- 20CucurellaBooked at 33mins
- 17KikeSubstituted forDe Blasisat 88'minutes
- 9EnrichSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bigas
- 6Álvarez
- 7Cardona
- 16De Blasis
- 19Dias de Oliveira
- 22Milla
- 35Areitio
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 19OdriozolaSubstituted forCarvajalat 54'minutes
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricSubstituted forIscoat 63'minutes
- 24Ceballos
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleBooked at 44mins
- 9Benzema
- 20AsensioSubstituted forPaixão de Oliveira Júniorat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 13Casilla
- 15Valverde
- 17Vázquez
- 22Isco
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
- 31Sánchez de Felipe
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 6,435
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eibar 3, Real Madrid 0.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Iván Ramis (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Isco.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo.
Offside, Eibar. Paulo Oliveira tries a through ball, but Charles is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Pablo De Blasis replaces Kike García.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iván Ramis.
Hand ball by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Sergio Álvarez replaces Fabián Orellana.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charles (Eibar).
Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Hand ball by Charles (Eibar).
Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Rubén Peña (Eibar) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Isco.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt saved. Charles (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cote.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Fabián Orellana (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Marco Asensio.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Sergi Enrich.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).
Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Offside, Eibar. Kike García tries a through ball, but Sergi Enrich is caught offside.
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.