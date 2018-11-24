Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid1Barcelona1

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona: Ousmane Dembele gets last-minute equaliser for Barca

Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele scored his seventh goal of the season for Barcelona

Substitute Ousmane Dembele rescued a late point for Barcelona in an exciting finish against Atletico.

A disappointing game was drifting to a goalless draw when Antoine Griezmann whipped in a corner for Diego Costa to head Atletico ahead in the 77th minute.

The home team looked secure, but Lionel Messi picked out Dembele with a minute left and his controlled finish beat Jan Oblak.

This result leaves Barcelona top of La Liga and Atletico in second.

Late drama in slow-burning game

Billed as a key clash between the top two, the game descended into a niggling midfield affair, with Atletico keen to contain the visitors and play on the break.

Barcelona wanted a response after a surprise 4-3 defeat at home to Real Betis in their last game, but were not allowed to click into gear despite having more than 70% possession.

Messi and Luis Suarez were starved of service and were well marshalled by an Atletico team shorn of first-choice defenders Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

Diego Costa
Diego Costa scored with his only shot of the game

Costa's goal on 77 minutes was actually the game's first shot on target, the Spanish striker wriggling free at the back post to head in his first ever goal against Barcelona.

A win would have taken Diego Simeone's side top, but the league leaders had other ideas.

Dembele has struggled for form recently, but he kept his cool in the final seconds to stop Barcelona sliding to a second consecutive defeat and stay top of the table.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 4Arias
  • 15Savic
  • 21HernándezBooked at 39mins
  • 3Filipe LuísBooked at 87mins
  • 6Koke
  • 14HernándezBooked at 86mins
  • 8Saúl
  • 11LemarSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 64'minutes
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 48mins
  • 19Diego CostaBooked at 71minsSubstituted forCorreaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 5Partey
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 10Correa
  • 18Gelson Martins
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 43Moya

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 23UmtitiBooked at 71mins
  • 18Alba
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forRafinhaat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 29mins
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forDembéléat 80'minutes
  • 22VidalSubstituted forMalcomat 85'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Rafinha
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Malcom
  • 15Lenglet
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 26Aleñá
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
67,204

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home19
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 1.

Booking

Rafinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rafinha (Barcelona).

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 1. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt blocked. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ángel Correa.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Malcom replaces Arturo Vidal.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Rafinha (Barcelona).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Diego Costa.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Arthur.

Delay in match Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 0. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Luis Suárez.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid).

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Koke.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1374235191625
2Atl Madrid13661179824
3Sevilla1272324141023
4Alavés137241713423
5Espanyol126331610621
6Real Madrid136252019120
7Levante135352021-118
8Eibar135351518-318
9Valencia13382119217
10Real Valladolid1245399017
11Girona124531314-117
12Real Sociedad124441514116
13Getafe124441110116
14Real Betis124441215-316
15Celta Vigo123542220214
16Leganés133461016-613
17Villarreal122551113-211
18Ath Bilbao121741319-610
19Rayo Vallecano131481428-147
20Huesca131481227-157
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC