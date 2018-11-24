Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 1.
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona: Ousmane Dembele gets last-minute equaliser for Barca
-
- From the section European Football
Substitute Ousmane Dembele rescued a late point for Barcelona in an exciting finish against Atletico.
A disappointing game was drifting to a goalless draw when Antoine Griezmann whipped in a corner for Diego Costa to head Atletico ahead in the 77th minute.
The home team looked secure, but Lionel Messi picked out Dembele with a minute left and his controlled finish beat Jan Oblak.
This result leaves Barcelona top of La Liga and Atletico in second.
Late drama in slow-burning game
Billed as a key clash between the top two, the game descended into a niggling midfield affair, with Atletico keen to contain the visitors and play on the break.
Barcelona wanted a response after a surprise 4-3 defeat at home to Real Betis in their last game, but were not allowed to click into gear despite having more than 70% possession.
Messi and Luis Suarez were starved of service and were well marshalled by an Atletico team shorn of first-choice defenders Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.
Costa's goal on 77 minutes was actually the game's first shot on target, the Spanish striker wriggling free at the back post to head in his first ever goal against Barcelona.
A win would have taken Diego Simeone's side top, but the league leaders had other ideas.
Dembele has struggled for form recently, but he kept his cool in the final seconds to stop Barcelona sliding to a second consecutive defeat and stay top of the table.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4Arias
- 15Savic
- 21HernándezBooked at 39mins
- 3Filipe LuísBooked at 87mins
- 6Koke
- 14HernándezBooked at 86mins
- 8Saúl
- 11LemarSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 64'minutes
- 7GriezmannBooked at 48mins
- 19Diego CostaBooked at 71minsSubstituted forCorreaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 5Partey
- 9N Kalinic
- 10Correa
- 18Gelson Martins
- 23Machín Pérez
- 43Moya
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 23UmtitiBooked at 71mins
- 18Alba
- 20RobertoSubstituted forRafinhaat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5BusquetsBooked at 29mins
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forDembéléat 80'minutes
- 22VidalSubstituted forMalcomat 85'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 11Dembélé
- 12Rafinha
- 13Cillessen
- 14Malcom
- 15Lenglet
- 19El Haddadi
- 26Aleñá
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 67,204
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 1.
Booking
Rafinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rafinha (Barcelona).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 1. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ángel Correa.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Malcom replaces Arturo Vidal.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Rafinha (Barcelona).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Diego Costa.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Arthur.
Delay in match Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 0. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Luis Suárez.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid).
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Koke.