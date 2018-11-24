Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf: Dodi Lukebakio's hat-trick stuns champions

Dodi Lukebakio joined Watford in January from Charleroi but only played once before his loan move to Fortuna

Dodi Lukebakio's hat-trick, including an injury-time equaliser, increased the pressure on Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac as lowly Fortuna Dusseldorf earned a surprise draw.

Bayern are fifth in the table, nine points behind Borussia Dortmund.

The champions led 2-0 through Niklas Sule and Thomas Muller but Lukebakio - on loan from Watford - pulled one back.

Muller scored his second but Lukebakio, 21, scored two more after getting in behind the hosts' defence both times.

The Belgian, who has played 15 minutes of football for Premier League side Watford, is the first player to score a Bundesliga hat-trick against Bayern since Ebbe Sand for Schalke in 2001.

Promoted Fortuna remain in the relegation zone, having won only twice all season.

Dortmund increased their chances of ending Bayern's six-year title reign with a 2-1 win at Mainz to remain unbeaten.

Paco Alcacer scored his ninth Bundesliga goal - from his ninth shot on target - two minutes after coming off the bench.

The former Barcelona striker is averaging a league goal every 29 minutes this season.

Robin Quaison equalised for the hosts, but Lukasz Piszczek scored Dortmund's winner.