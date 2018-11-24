Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Fortuna Düsseldorf 3.
Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna Dusseldorf: Dodi Lukebakio's hat-trick stuns champions
Dodi Lukebakio's hat-trick, including an injury-time equaliser, increased the pressure on Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac as lowly Fortuna Dusseldorf earned a surprise draw.
Bayern are fifth in the table, nine points behind Borussia Dortmund.
The champions led 2-0 through Niklas Sule and Thomas Muller but Lukebakio - on loan from Watford - pulled one back.
Muller scored his second but Lukebakio, 21, scored two more after getting in behind the hosts' defence both times.
The Belgian, who has played 15 minutes of football for Premier League side Watford, is the first player to score a Bundesliga hat-trick against Bayern since Ebbe Sand for Schalke in 2001.
Promoted Fortuna remain in the relegation zone, having won only twice all season.
Dortmund increased their chances of ending Bayern's six-year title reign with a 2-1 win at Mainz to remain unbeaten.
Paco Alcacer scored his ninth Bundesliga goal - from his ninth shot on target - two minutes after coming off the bench.
The former Barcelona striker is averaging a league goal every 29 minutes this season.
Robin Quaison equalised for the hosts, but Lukasz Piszczek scored Dortmund's winner.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 25MüllerSubstituted forHummelsat 90+2'minutes
- 35Renato SanchesSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 80'minutes
- 18Goretzka
- 7RibérySubstituted forRobbenat 71'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 5Hummels
- 10Robben
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 20Jeong
- 23Meier
- 26Ulreich
Düsseldorf
- 1Rensing
- 25Zimmermann
- 32Bormuth
- 35Kaminski
- 23Gießelmann
- 39Zimmer
- 22Stöger
- 13BodzekSubstituted forHenningsat 85'minutes
- 7FinkBooked at 69minsSubstituted forKaramanat 76'minutes
- 33UsamiSubstituted forRamanat 70'minutes
- 20Lukebakio
Substitutes
- 6Morales
- 9Raman
- 10Ducksch
- 11Karaman
- 12Theißen
- 16Nielsen
- 28Hennings
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Fortuna Düsseldorf 3.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Fortuna Düsseldorf 3. Dodi Lukebakio (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rouwen Hennings following a fast break.
Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mats Hummels replaces Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a through ball.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Rouwen Hennings replaces Adam Bodzek.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Renato Sanches.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Arjen Robben is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Fortuna Düsseldorf 2. Dodi Lukebakio (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niko Gießelmann following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Kenan Karaman replaces Oliver Fink.
Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Javi Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Arjen Robben replaces Franck Ribéry.
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Benito Raman replaces Takashi Usami.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Renato Sanches with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matthias Zimmermann.
Booking
Oliver Fink (Fortuna Düsseldorf) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oliver Fink (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Hand ball by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Attempt missed. Oliver Fink (Fortuna Düsseldorf) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Dodi Lukebakio (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oliver Fink (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matthias Zimmermann.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Fortuna Düsseldorf 1. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matthias Zimmermann.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 2, Fortuna Düsseldorf 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Fortuna Düsseldorf 1.