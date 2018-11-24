PSG 1-0 Toulouse: Champions win 14th consecutive Ligue 1 game

From the section

PSG's Edinson Cavani scored with a flick and a volley

Paris St-Germain warmed up for their game against Liverpool by beating Toulouse to extend their record-breaking start to the Ligue 1 season.

The French champions have won all 14 league games, a record at the start of one of Europe's top five leagues.

Edinson Cavani scored the only goal early on with an exquisite flick past a defender and volley.

Star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were both out injured but could return when PSG face the Reds on Wednesday.

PSG, one point behind second-placed Liverpool in Champions League Group C, host the Anfield side at 20:00 GMT.