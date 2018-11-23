Caen v Monaco: Thierry Henry says 'I assume all responsibility'

Thiery Henry, who started his playing career at Monaco, had been linked with the Aston Villa job

Monaco boss Thierry Henry says he "assumes all responsibilities" as he continues to look for a first win in management.

The 2017 champions have drawn two and lost four of Henry's games in charge and are in the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

They visit fellow strugglers Caen on Saturday (19:00 GMT).

"We are in a delicate situation, everyone is aware. It is not because we have injured players that we must seek excuses," he said.

The Arsenal and France legend, who had been Belgium's assistant manager, replaced the sacked Leonardo Jardim six weeks ago with the club third from bottom.

Since Henry's arrival, they have been knocked out of the Champions League and sit five points off Caen and safety.

"We had fewer players in recent days because of the international break, but we did what we had to do with the players present," he continued.

"This match in Caen will not be easy, it is a team that is also going through a difficult moment with players out."