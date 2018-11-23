French Ligue 1
Caen19:00Monaco
Venue: Stade Michel-d'Ornano

Caen v Monaco: Thierry Henry says 'I assume all responsibility'

Thiery Henry
Thiery Henry, who started his playing career at Monaco, had been linked with the Aston Villa job

Monaco boss Thierry Henry says he "assumes all responsibilities" as he continues to look for a first win in management.

The 2017 champions have drawn two and lost four of Henry's games in charge and are in the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

They visit fellow strugglers Caen on Saturday (19:00 GMT).

"We are in a delicate situation, everyone is aware. It is not because we have injured players that we must seek excuses," he said.

The Arsenal and France legend, who had been Belgium's assistant manager, replaced the sacked Leonardo Jardim six weeks ago with the club third from bottom.

Since Henry's arrival, they have been knocked out of the Champions League and sit five points off Caen and safety.

"We had fewer players in recent days because of the international break, but we did what we had to do with the players present," he continued.

"This match in Caen will not be easy, it is a team that is also going through a difficult moment with players out."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th November 2018

  • CaenCaen19:00MonacoMonaco
  • PSGParis Saint Germain16:00ToulouseToulouse
  • DijonDijon19:00BordeauxBordeaux
  • NantesNantes19:00AngersAngers
  • ReimsReims19:00GuingampGuingamp
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg19:00NîmesNîmes

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1313004573839
2Lille1382321101126
3Montpellier137422081225
4Lyon137332316724
5Saint-Étienne136521917223
6Marseille137152421322
7Nice136251014-420
8Strasbourg134632016418
9Reims13454812-417
10Nantes134452018216
11Bordeaux134451415-116
12Rennes134451619-316
13Angers134361719-215
14Nîmes133551820-214
15Toulouse133551121-1014
16Amiens134181321-813
17Caen132651116-512
18Dijon133281223-1111
19Monaco131481222-107
20Guingamp13148928-197
View full French Ligue 1 table

