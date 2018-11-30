Wrexham v Newport County (Sat)

Rekeil Pyke also had a loan spell at Wrexham during the 2016-17 season

FA Cup second round: Wrexham v Newport County Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 1 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham forward Rekeil Pyke is doubtful for Saturday's FA Cup second round tie against Newport County,

Pyke, on loan from Huddersfield Town, suffered a hamstring injury in the 0-0 draw at Barrow and has been receiving treatment at his parent club.

Scot Bennett, Robbie Willmott and Matty Dolan are unlikely to be available for Newport because of hamstring injuries,

Joss Labadie is doubtful as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

There are doubts over Tyler Forbes and Keanu Marsh-Brown, who are both nursing knocks.

Apart from Pyke's injury Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts otherwise has a full squad to choose from although the game is likely to be too soon for defender Manny Smith, who has stepped up training.

County, currently fourth in League Two, beat Wrexham 2-0 the last time the sides met, the 2013 Conference play-off final at Wembley.

Wrexham are third in the National League and aiming to reach the third round for the first time since 2015, when they lost to then Premier League side Stoke City.

Newport enjoyed a memorable FA Cup run last season, beating Leeds in the third round before taking Premier League club Tottenham to a Wembley replay after drawing 1-1 at Rodney Parade.

Saturday's game will be the first all-Welsh FA Cup tie since Newport lost to Swansea City in a first round tie in 2006.