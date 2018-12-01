Attempt saved. Cameron King (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Sellers.
FC Halifax Town v AFC Wimbledon
-
- From the section FA Cup
Line-ups
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 40Hanson
- 5Brown
- 4Clarke
- 3Sellers
- 31Maher
- 6Staunton
- 19Preston
- 8King
- 7Kosylo
- 9Southwell
Substitutes
- 2Duckworth
- 10Edwards
- 11Odelusi
- 21Rowley
- 22Leacock-McLeod
- 39Skarz
Wimbledon
- 24McDonnell
- 4Oshilaja
- 5Nightingale
- 26McDonald
- 3Purrington
- 19Soares
- 8Hartigan
- 40Wordsworth
- 11Pinnock
- 39Pigott
- 10Jervis
Substitutes
- 1King
- 2Watson
- 6Thomas
- 7Wagstaff
- 14Trotter
- 18Hanson
- 32Burey
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Ben Purrington (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jacob Hanson (FC Halifax Town).
Attempt missed. Jake Jervis (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Jervis.
Attempt saved. Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Preston.
Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
Josh Staunton (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Preston (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cameron King.
Attempt missed. Niall Maher (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dayle Southwell.
Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Cameron King following a fast break.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock with a cross following a set piece situation.
Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Staunton (FC Halifax Town).
Rod McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dayle Southwell (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).
Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Staunton (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Preston (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Cameron King (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon).
Jordan Preston (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Purrington (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town).
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Halifax Town. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Attempt blocked. Dayle Southwell (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).
Jacob Hanson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon) because of an injury.
Cameron King (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.