Championship
Sheff Utd12:30Leeds
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Leeds United

Leon Clarke
Leon Clarke (right) has scored two goals this season
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 12:15 GMT

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could name the same side that started Tuesday's win at Brentford.

Defender George Baldock (illness) is available again while Leon Clarke, who scored the winner against the Bees, is pushing for a starting spot.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson could return after missing the last two games with a foot injury.

Midfielder Samu Saiz could start after coming on at half-time against Reading on Tuesday.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"In my time here we've had possibly one of the most settled teams but there are times through the season that you have to change it up.

"If we can get a positive result then we can look back on this week from a points position in a good light and learn valuable lessons from Saturday's draw at Rotherham.

"The players came roaring back on Tuesday and hopefully we're back to where we want to be but we know there'll be bumps in the road.

"Where both teams are in the league does add to the game. It's always been a lively affair - it's a proper Yorkshire derby."

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have lost just one of their past 11 matches against Leeds in all competitions (W7 D3), a 1-0 defeat in September 2010 in the Championship at Elland Road.
  • Leeds have not won at Bramall Lane since April 1992, during the season they won the top-flight title - they are winless in eight games since (D2 L6).
  • Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored six goals in his last four league appearances against Leeds - one more than he managed in 33 games for the Whites during the 2014-15 season (five goals).
  • Leeds have scored at least once in each of their past 10 away league games - they have not scored in 11 such games consecutively since August 2001 while in the Premier League (12 games).
  • Sheffield United are currently unbeaten in eight league games at Bramall Lane (W5 D4); they have not gone longer without defeat there in a single season since March 2014 while in the third tier.
  • Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez has scored four goals in his past five away league games, as many as he had netted in his previous 49 on the road.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC