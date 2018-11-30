Sheffield United v Leeds United

Leon Clarke (right) has scored two goals this season

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could name the same side that started Tuesday's win at Brentford.

Defender George Baldock (illness) is available again while Leon Clarke, who scored the winner against the Bees, is pushing for a starting spot.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson could return after missing the last two games with a foot injury.

Midfielder Samu Saiz could start after coming on at half-time against Reading on Tuesday.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"In my time here we've had possibly one of the most settled teams but there are times through the season that you have to change it up.

"If we can get a positive result then we can look back on this week from a points position in a good light and learn valuable lessons from Saturday's draw at Rotherham.

"The players came roaring back on Tuesday and hopefully we're back to where we want to be but we know there'll be bumps in the road.

"Where both teams are in the league does add to the game. It's always been a lively affair - it's a proper Yorkshire derby."

Match facts