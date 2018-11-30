Sheffield United v Leeds United
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could name the same side that started Tuesday's win at Brentford.
Defender George Baldock (illness) is available again while Leon Clarke, who scored the winner against the Bees, is pushing for a starting spot.
Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson could return after missing the last two games with a foot injury.
Midfielder Samu Saiz could start after coming on at half-time against Reading on Tuesday.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"In my time here we've had possibly one of the most settled teams but there are times through the season that you have to change it up.
"If we can get a positive result then we can look back on this week from a points position in a good light and learn valuable lessons from Saturday's draw at Rotherham.
"The players came roaring back on Tuesday and hopefully we're back to where we want to be but we know there'll be bumps in the road.
"Where both teams are in the league does add to the game. It's always been a lively affair - it's a proper Yorkshire derby."
Match facts
- Sheffield United have lost just one of their past 11 matches against Leeds in all competitions (W7 D3), a 1-0 defeat in September 2010 in the Championship at Elland Road.
- Leeds have not won at Bramall Lane since April 1992, during the season they won the top-flight title - they are winless in eight games since (D2 L6).
- Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored six goals in his last four league appearances against Leeds - one more than he managed in 33 games for the Whites during the 2014-15 season (five goals).
- Leeds have scored at least once in each of their past 10 away league games - they have not scored in 11 such games consecutively since August 2001 while in the Premier League (12 games).
- Sheffield United are currently unbeaten in eight league games at Bramall Lane (W5 D4); they have not gone longer without defeat there in a single season since March 2014 while in the third tier.
- Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez has scored four goals in his past five away league games, as many as he had netted in his previous 49 on the road.