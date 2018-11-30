Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Rudy Gestede scored 10 goals in 55 appearances for Aston Villa before moving to Middlesbrough in January 2017 for a reported £6m

Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede has been ruled out of his former club Aston Villa's visit to the Riverside Stadium because of a hamstring injury.

Gestede was taken off during Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Preston as was Lewis Wing, who faces a late fitness test.

Visitors Villa are weighing up whether to risk John McGinn (calf), who played in the midweek 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest despite not being fully fit.

Alan Hutton is suspended while Albert Adomah is out with an ankle injury.

