Championship
Middlesbrough17:30Aston Villa
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Rudy Gestede.
Rudy Gestede scored 10 goals in 55 appearances for Aston Villa before moving to Middlesbrough in January 2017 for a reported £6m
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 12:15 GMT

Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede has been ruled out of his former club Aston Villa's visit to the Riverside Stadium because of a hamstring injury.

Gestede was taken off during Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Preston as was Lewis Wing, who faces a late fitness test.

Visitors Villa are weighing up whether to risk John McGinn (calf), who played in the midweek 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest despite not being fully fit.

Alan Hutton is suspended while Albert Adomah is out with an ankle injury.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough and Aston Villa have not met since last season's Championship play-off semi-final - Villa won 1-0 on aggregate thanks to an away win at the Riverside Stadium.
  • Aston Villa and Middlesbrough met five times in all competitions last season - Villa kept four clean sheets in those games (W2 D2 L1).
  • In all competitions, Tony Pulis has collected just one win in his last seven matches against Aston Villa (D2 L4).
  • Dean Smith has never beaten Middlesbrough as a manager in four meetings in all competitions (D2 L2) - he's faced a different manager each time (Tony Mowbray, Aitor Karanka, Garry Monk, Pulis).
  • Jonny Howson's four assists have earned Middlesbrough seven points in the Championship this season - only West Bromwich Albion's Matt Phillips (eight points from five assists) has earned his side more.
  • Aston Villa have recovered 14 points from trailing positions in this season's Championship, the most in the division.

Saturday 1st December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
View full Championship table

Top Stories

