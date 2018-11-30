Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede has been ruled out of his former club Aston Villa's visit to the Riverside Stadium because of a hamstring injury.
Gestede was taken off during Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Preston as was Lewis Wing, who faces a late fitness test.
Visitors Villa are weighing up whether to risk John McGinn (calf), who played in the midweek 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest despite not being fully fit.
Alan Hutton is suspended while Albert Adomah is out with an ankle injury.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough and Aston Villa have not met since last season's Championship play-off semi-final - Villa won 1-0 on aggregate thanks to an away win at the Riverside Stadium.
- Aston Villa and Middlesbrough met five times in all competitions last season - Villa kept four clean sheets in those games (W2 D2 L1).
- In all competitions, Tony Pulis has collected just one win in his last seven matches against Aston Villa (D2 L4).
- Dean Smith has never beaten Middlesbrough as a manager in four meetings in all competitions (D2 L2) - he's faced a different manager each time (Tony Mowbray, Aitor Karanka, Garry Monk, Pulis).
- Jonny Howson's four assists have earned Middlesbrough seven points in the Championship this season - only West Bromwich Albion's Matt Phillips (eight points from five assists) has earned his side more.
- Aston Villa have recovered 14 points from trailing positions in this season's Championship, the most in the division.