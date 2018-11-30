Norwich City v Rotherham United
-
- From the section Championship
Norwich are without midfielder Moritz Leitner (calf) and forward Onel Hernandez (hamstring), but both could return next week.
Top scorer Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia have overcome knocks, but Grant Hanley remains short of match fitness.
Rotherham striker Kyle Vassell is set to miss out with a groin problem and Jon Taylor (knee) is a doubt.
Sean Raggett cannot play against his parent club but on-loan QPR midfielder Ryan Manning could return.
Match facts
- Norwich are unbeaten in 10 home matches against Rotherham in all competitions (W4 D6) since a 1-2 defeat in April 1966.
- Rotherham are looking to win back to back league games against Norwich for the first time since October 1966.
- Norwich are looking to win four consecutive home league games for the first time since February 2017.
- Rotherham have drawn each of their last three league games on the road - they haven't drawn four consecutively on their travels in the second-tier of English football since 1965-66, when they did so twice.
- Norwich sit on 37 points from their opening 19 games this season, making them the 21st side to achieve this total or higher after as many games in the Championship since 2008-09 - 17 of the previous 20 were promoted to the Premier League.
- Norwich are the only side of the 72 in the Football League yet to have an Englishman score a league goal for them this season (excluding own-goals).