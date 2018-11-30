Championship
Norwich15:00Rotherham
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Rotherham United

Onel Hernandez in action for Norwich
Onel Hernandez has not scored in the Championship since the opening day of the season
Norwich are without midfielder Moritz Leitner (calf) and forward Onel Hernandez (hamstring), but both could return next week.

Top scorer Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia have overcome knocks, but Grant Hanley remains short of match fitness.

Rotherham striker Kyle Vassell is set to miss out with a groin problem and Jon Taylor (knee) is a doubt.

Sean Raggett cannot play against his parent club but on-loan QPR midfielder Ryan Manning could return.

Match facts

  • Norwich are unbeaten in 10 home matches against Rotherham in all competitions (W4 D6) since a 1-2 defeat in April 1966.
  • Rotherham are looking to win back to back league games against Norwich for the first time since October 1966.
  • Norwich are looking to win four consecutive home league games for the first time since February 2017.
  • Rotherham have drawn each of their last three league games on the road - they haven't drawn four consecutively on their travels in the second-tier of English football since 1965-66, when they did so twice.
  • Norwich sit on 37 points from their opening 19 games this season, making them the 21st side to achieve this total or higher after as many games in the Championship since 2008-09 - 17 of the previous 20 were promoted to the Premier League.
  • Norwich are the only side of the 72 in the Football League yet to have an Englishman score a league goal for them this season (excluding own-goals).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
