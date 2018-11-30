Birmingham City v Preston North End

Jota has missed Birmingham's last two games with a hip problem

Birmingham City will check the fitness of Jota before the visit of Preston.

The Spanish forward has missed the last two matches with a hip problem, while David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) remain unavailable.

Preston's squad will be down to the bare bones at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (both hamstring), Daniel Johnson (thigh), Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop (both knee) are all definitely out but defender Ben Davies (hamstring) could return.

Match facts