Birmingham City v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham City will check the fitness of Jota before the visit of Preston.
The Spanish forward has missed the last two matches with a hip problem, while David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) remain unavailable.
Preston's squad will be down to the bare bones at St Andrew's on Saturday.
Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (both hamstring), Daniel Johnson (thigh), Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop (both knee) are all definitely out but defender Ben Davies (hamstring) could return.
Match facts
- Birmingham have won just one of their last 14 matches against Preston in all competitions (D4 L9).
- Preston have not won consecutive away league games at Birmingham since 1938.
- Birmingham are unbeaten in 14 home league games (W7 D7), their best such run since February 2012 (16 matches).
- Preston are currently unbeaten in nine league games (W4 D5), having lost seven of their previous nine before this run (D2). If they avoid defeat in Birmingham, this will be their longest run without a league defeat since April 2015 (18 games), the season they won promotion to the Championship.
- Only Brentford (17) have lost more points from leading positions in this season's Championship than Birmingham City (16).
- Birmingham boss Garry Monk and Preston's Alex Neil have met on three previous occasions in the league; Birmingham will be the fourth different side Monk has managed in four such matches against Neil after Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough.