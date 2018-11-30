Championship
Birmingham15:00Preston
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Preston North End

Jota.
Jota has missed Birmingham's last two games with a hip problem
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 12:15 GMT

Birmingham City will check the fitness of Jota before the visit of Preston.

The Spanish forward has missed the last two matches with a hip problem, while David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) remain unavailable.

Preston's squad will be down to the bare bones at St Andrew's on Saturday.

Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (both hamstring), Daniel Johnson (thigh), Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop (both knee) are all definitely out but defender Ben Davies (hamstring) could return.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have won just one of their last 14 matches against Preston in all competitions (D4 L9).
  • Preston have not won consecutive away league games at Birmingham since 1938.
  • Birmingham are unbeaten in 14 home league games (W7 D7), their best such run since February 2012 (16 matches).
  • Preston are currently unbeaten in nine league games (W4 D5), having lost seven of their previous nine before this run (D2). If they avoid defeat in Birmingham, this will be their longest run without a league defeat since April 2015 (18 games), the season they won promotion to the Championship.
  • Only Brentford (17) have lost more points from leading positions in this season's Championship than Birmingham City (16).
  • Birmingham boss Garry Monk and Preston's Alex Neil have met on three previous occasions in the league; Birmingham will be the fourth different side Monk has managed in four such matches against Neil after Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Saturday 1st December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
View full Championship table

