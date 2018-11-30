Reading v Stoke City

Stoke and Reading have both beaten each other 16 times in the league throughout their history.

Reading forward Mo barrow is expected to return after illness.

Sam Baldock remains a doubt for The Royals after missing the last two matches with a knock, and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is also doubtful due to a back issue.

Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo will miss out as he begins a three-match ban for his red card in the midweek win over Derby.

The Potters are unbeaten in six Championship games.

Match facts