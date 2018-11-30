Reading v Stoke City
Reading forward Mo barrow is expected to return after illness.
Sam Baldock remains a doubt for The Royals after missing the last two matches with a knock, and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is also doubtful due to a back issue.
Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo will miss out as he begins a three-match ban for his red card in the midweek win over Derby.
The Potters are unbeaten in six Championship games.
Match facts
- This is the first time Reading and Stoke have faced since February 2013 in the Premier League - the Potters won 2-1.
- Stoke have not won an away league match at Reading since December 1992 - they are winless in 13 matches there since (D5 L8).
- Reading have picked up 10 points out of a possible 15 (P5 W3 D1 L1) from their last five games at the Madejski Stadium - they had lost each of their previous five league games there prior to this.
- Stoke manager Gary Rowett has never lost an away Championship match at the Madejski Stadium against Reading (P4 W2 D2 L0).
- No team has won fewer games in the Championship than Reading since the start of last season (14 of 65; ever-present sides only).
- Stoke's current six-match unbeaten league run away from home (W2 D4) is their longest such streak on their travels since April 2010 in the Premier League, last going seven without a loss in January 2008 when they were promoted from the Championship.