Championship
Reading15:00Stoke
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Stoke City

Etebo receives red card
Stoke and Reading have both beaten each other 16 times in the league throughout their history.
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 12:15 GMT

Reading forward Mo barrow is expected to return after illness.

Sam Baldock remains a doubt for The Royals after missing the last two matches with a knock, and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is also doubtful due to a back issue.

Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo will miss out as he begins a three-match ban for his red card in the midweek win over Derby.

The Potters are unbeaten in six Championship games.

Match facts

  • This is the first time Reading and Stoke have faced since February 2013 in the Premier League - the Potters won 2-1.
  • Stoke have not won an away league match at Reading since December 1992 - they are winless in 13 matches there since (D5 L8).
  • Reading have picked up 10 points out of a possible 15 (P5 W3 D1 L1) from their last five games at the Madejski Stadium - they had lost each of their previous five league games there prior to this.
  • Stoke manager Gary Rowett has never lost an away Championship match at the Madejski Stadium against Reading (P4 W2 D2 L0).
  • No team has won fewer games in the Championship than Reading since the start of last season (14 of 65; ever-present sides only).
  • Stoke's current six-match unbeaten league run away from home (W2 D4) is their longest such streak on their travels since April 2010 in the Premier League, last going seven without a loss in January 2008 when they were promoted from the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC