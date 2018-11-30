Championship
Derby15:00Swansea
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Swansea City

Jack Marriott in action for Derby County
Derby haven’t lost any of their last 21 league matches in December since 2014
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 12:15 GMT

Derby County captain Curtis Davies is ruled out after picking up an Achilles injury during Wednesday night's 2-1 defeat at Stoke.

Craig Forsyth (knee) and Mason Bennett (hamstring) remain out but midfielder George Evans is back in contention.

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns.

Kyle Naughton, Jay Fulton, Barrie McKay and Wilfried Bony are among those available for recalls should Swans boss Graham Potter want to make any changes.

Match facts

  • Derby and Swansea haven't met since March 2011, when the Rams won 2-1 in a Championship match.
  • Swansea have won just two of their last 13 games against Derby in all competitions (D5 L6).
  • Derby haven't lost any of their last 21 league matches in December (W14 D7) since a 0-2 defeat to Middlesbrough in December 2014.
  • Swansea have lost back-to-back league games and could lose three in a row at Championship level for the first time since August 2009 (four in succession).
  • Harry Wilson has scored in both of Derby's last two league games (two goals); he has never scored in three consecutive appearances in the EFL.
  • Four of Swansea's last six league goals have been scored by Oliver McBurnie.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC