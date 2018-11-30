Derby County v Swansea City

Derby haven’t lost any of their last 21 league matches in December since 2014

Derby County captain Curtis Davies is ruled out after picking up an Achilles injury during Wednesday night's 2-1 defeat at Stoke.

Craig Forsyth (knee) and Mason Bennett (hamstring) remain out but midfielder George Evans is back in contention.

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns.

Kyle Naughton, Jay Fulton, Barrie McKay and Wilfried Bony are among those available for recalls should Swans boss Graham Potter want to make any changes.

Match facts