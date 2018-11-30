Derby County v Swansea City
Derby County captain Curtis Davies is ruled out after picking up an Achilles injury during Wednesday night's 2-1 defeat at Stoke.
Craig Forsyth (knee) and Mason Bennett (hamstring) remain out but midfielder George Evans is back in contention.
Swansea have no fresh injury concerns.
Kyle Naughton, Jay Fulton, Barrie McKay and Wilfried Bony are among those available for recalls should Swans boss Graham Potter want to make any changes.
Match facts
- Derby and Swansea haven't met since March 2011, when the Rams won 2-1 in a Championship match.
- Swansea have won just two of their last 13 games against Derby in all competitions (D5 L6).
- Derby haven't lost any of their last 21 league matches in December (W14 D7) since a 0-2 defeat to Middlesbrough in December 2014.
- Swansea have lost back-to-back league games and could lose three in a row at Championship level for the first time since August 2009 (four in succession).
- Harry Wilson has scored in both of Derby's last two league games (two goals); he has never scored in three consecutive appearances in the EFL.
- Four of Swansea's last six league goals have been scored by Oliver McBurnie.