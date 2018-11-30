Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Michael Hefele was a substitute in Nottingham Forest's 5-5 draw at Aston Villa in midweek

Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo starts a three-game ban and could be replaced by Michael Hefele.

Forward Gil Dias and Karim Ansarifard could feature if head coach Aitor Karanka decides to rotate his side.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has named the same starting 11 in his four games in charge, but is likely to make changes this time around.

Midfielder Teddy Bishop is the most likely to come in, though Tayo Edun is out with an eye problem.

Match facts