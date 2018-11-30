Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Ipswich
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Michael Hefele in action for Nottingham Forest
Michael Hefele was a substitute in Nottingham Forest's 5-5 draw at Aston Villa in midweek
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 12:15 GMT

Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo starts a three-game ban and could be replaced by Michael Hefele.

Forward Gil Dias and Karim Ansarifard could feature if head coach Aitor Karanka decides to rotate his side.

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has named the same starting 11 in his four games in charge, but is likely to make changes this time around.

Midfielder Teddy Bishop is the most likely to come in, though Tayo Edun is out with an eye problem.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have won three of their last four league matches against Ipswich (L1).
  • Ipswich are winless in 13 away league visits to Nottingham Forest (D6 L7) since a 1-0 win in December 1999.
  • Nottingham Forest's Aitor Karanka has lost just one of his six Championship games as a manager against Ipswich Town (W4 D1), a 2-0 loss in December 2014 as Middlesbrough boss.
  • Ipswich have accrued just 11 points from 19 league games so far; since the Championship began in 2004-05, on only three occasions has a side had fewer at this stage in the competition, with each side going on to be relegated (Rotherham, seven points in 2004-05, Blackpool, nine points in 2014-15 and Rotherham again, seven points in 2016-17).
  • Nottingham Forest have won once in their last 11 Championship matches in December (D2 L8), a 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers last year.
  • In Nottingham Forest's 5-5 draw against Aston Villa in midweek, Joe Lolley scored one and assisted four, becoming the first player to be directly involved in five goals in a single Championship game since Garath McCleary also did so for Forest against Leeds United in March 2012 (four goals, one assist).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
