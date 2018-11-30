Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo starts a three-game ban and could be replaced by Michael Hefele.
Forward Gil Dias and Karim Ansarifard could feature if head coach Aitor Karanka decides to rotate his side.
Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has named the same starting 11 in his four games in charge, but is likely to make changes this time around.
Midfielder Teddy Bishop is the most likely to come in, though Tayo Edun is out with an eye problem.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won three of their last four league matches against Ipswich (L1).
- Ipswich are winless in 13 away league visits to Nottingham Forest (D6 L7) since a 1-0 win in December 1999.
- Nottingham Forest's Aitor Karanka has lost just one of his six Championship games as a manager against Ipswich Town (W4 D1), a 2-0 loss in December 2014 as Middlesbrough boss.
- Ipswich have accrued just 11 points from 19 league games so far; since the Championship began in 2004-05, on only three occasions has a side had fewer at this stage in the competition, with each side going on to be relegated (Rotherham, seven points in 2004-05, Blackpool, nine points in 2014-15 and Rotherham again, seven points in 2016-17).
- Nottingham Forest have won once in their last 11 Championship matches in December (D2 L8), a 3-2 win over Bolton Wanderers last year.
- In Nottingham Forest's 5-5 draw against Aston Villa in midweek, Joe Lolley scored one and assisted four, becoming the first player to be directly involved in five goals in a single Championship game since Garath McCleary also did so for Forest against Leeds United in March 2012 (four goals, one assist).