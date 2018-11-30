Queens Park Rangers v Hull City
Queens Park Rangers have no new injury concerns for their match against Hull City on Saturday.
Steve McClaren's side have lost only one of their past nine league games and are three points outside the play-offs.
Hull's top scorer Fraizer Campbell is available after a one-match ban as a result of picking up five yellow cards.
Right-back Eric Lichaj, defender Reece Burke and forward Markus Henriksen will be monitored, while Jon Toral (ankle) remains injured.
Match facts
- QPR have only won one of their last nine league matches against Hull (D4 L4) - it came in this exact fixture last season.
- Hull have won two of their last three away league matches against QPR (L1) - as many as in their previous 19 combined.
- Steve McClaren and Nigel Adkins last faced in October 2014, when McClaren's Derby won 3-0 away at Reading.
- Nigel Adkins has won three away league games against QPR, all with different teams - Scunthorpe United, Southampton and Reading.
- QPR are looking to win four consecutive home league games in a single season for the first time since March 2017 under Ian Holloway.
- Hull have picked up as many points in their last two away league games (four - W1 D1) as they had in their first seven of the season combined before this (W1 D1 L5).