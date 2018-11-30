Championship
QPR15:00Hull
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Hull City

Fraizer Campbell
Fraizer Campbell has scored six goals for Hull this season.
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 12:15 GMT

Queens Park Rangers have no new injury concerns for their match against Hull City on Saturday.

Steve McClaren's side have lost only one of their past nine league games and are three points outside the play-offs.

Hull's top scorer Fraizer Campbell is available after a one-match ban as a result of picking up five yellow cards.

Right-back Eric Lichaj, defender Reece Burke and forward Markus Henriksen will be monitored, while Jon Toral (ankle) remains injured.

Match facts

  • QPR have only won one of their last nine league matches against Hull (D4 L4) - it came in this exact fixture last season.
  • Hull have won two of their last three away league matches against QPR (L1) - as many as in their previous 19 combined.
  • Steve McClaren and Nigel Adkins last faced in October 2014, when McClaren's Derby won 3-0 away at Reading.
  • Nigel Adkins has won three away league games against QPR, all with different teams - Scunthorpe United, Southampton and Reading.
  • QPR are looking to win four consecutive home league games in a single season for the first time since March 2017 under Ian Holloway.
  • Hull have picked up as many points in their last two away league games (four - W1 D1) as they had in their first seven of the season combined before this (W1 D1 L5).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
View full Championship table

