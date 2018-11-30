Queens Park Rangers v Hull City

Fraizer Campbell has scored six goals for Hull this season.

Queens Park Rangers have no new injury concerns for their match against Hull City on Saturday.

Steve McClaren's side have lost only one of their past nine league games and are three points outside the play-offs.

Hull's top scorer Fraizer Campbell is available after a one-match ban as a result of picking up five yellow cards.

Right-back Eric Lichaj, defender Reece Burke and forward Markus Henriksen will be monitored, while Jon Toral (ankle) remains injured.

Match facts