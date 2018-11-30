Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Elliott Bennett has made 18 appearances for Blackburn this season

Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan (hip) is doubtful after missing the midweek defeat at Wigan.

Winger Elliott Bennett is likely to return to the side after missing that game through suspension.

Sheffield Wednesday will be without defender Ash Baker after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the win over Bolton.

Striker Steven Fletcher is doubtful after going off with a head injury against the Trotters.

