Blackburn15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Elliott Bennett
Elliott Bennett has made 18 appearances for Blackburn this season
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 12:15 GMT

Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan (hip) is doubtful after missing the midweek defeat at Wigan.

Winger Elliott Bennett is likely to return to the side after missing that game through suspension.

Sheffield Wednesday will be without defender Ash Baker after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the win over Bolton.

Striker Steven Fletcher is doubtful after going off with a head injury against the Trotters.

Match facts

  • Blackburn have lost their past three league games against Sheffield Wednesday.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not won back-to-back away league games against Blackburn since the 1982-83 season.
  • Blackburn have lost back-to-back league games against Preston and Wigan; they last lost three on the bounce in April 2017, a season in which they were relegated from the Championship.
  • Sheffield Wednesday ended a run of six league games without victory (D1 L5) with a 1-0 win against Bolton last time out; they are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since September (three straight wins).
  • Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has lost just one of his five home managerial games against Sheffield Wednesday (W2 D2), a 1-0 defeat as West Brom manager in April 2007.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have scored more goals from outside the box (nine) than any other side in this season's Championship; Adam Reach has scored (four) or assisted (two) six of those nine.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
