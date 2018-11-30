Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan (hip) is doubtful after missing the midweek defeat at Wigan.
Winger Elliott Bennett is likely to return to the side after missing that game through suspension.
Sheffield Wednesday will be without defender Ash Baker after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the win over Bolton.
Striker Steven Fletcher is doubtful after going off with a head injury against the Trotters.
Match facts
- Blackburn have lost their past three league games against Sheffield Wednesday.
- Sheffield Wednesday have not won back-to-back away league games against Blackburn since the 1982-83 season.
- Blackburn have lost back-to-back league games against Preston and Wigan; they last lost three on the bounce in April 2017, a season in which they were relegated from the Championship.
- Sheffield Wednesday ended a run of six league games without victory (D1 L5) with a 1-0 win against Bolton last time out; they are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since September (three straight wins).
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has lost just one of his five home managerial games against Sheffield Wednesday (W2 D2), a 1-0 defeat as West Brom manager in April 2007.
- Sheffield Wednesday have scored more goals from outside the box (nine) than any other side in this season's Championship; Adam Reach has scored (four) or assisted (two) six of those nine.