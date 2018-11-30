Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic
Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson could make changes after taking only two points from the last nine games.
Winger Will Buckley is in contention, while strikers Christian Doidge or Clayton Donaldson could start for Wanderers who are 23rd in the Championship.
Wigan are waiting on Nick Powell who is struggling with a hamstring injury.
Gavin Massey, Michael Jacobs, Chey Dunkley and Antonee Robinson all remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Bolton and Wigan have not met at the Macron Stadium since January 2015, when the Trotters won 1-0 in an FA Cup tie.
- Wigan have won two of their last 14 matches against Bolton in all competitions (D7 L5).
- Phil Parkinson and Paul Cook are set to meet in a third different division in just their seventh meeting - they faced four times in League Two in 2011-12 and 2012-13 and twice in League One in 2014-15.
- Bolton are currently winless in nine games in the Championship (D2 L7), the worst on-going run in the division.
- Wigan have lost each of their last seven away league games - defeat at Bolton would make it their worst ever run of losses on the road in the Football League.
- Wigan are the only side in the 2018-19 Championship to have lost every single match in which they have fallen behind (9/9).