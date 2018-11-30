Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic

Bolton are winless in nine Championship games

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson could make changes after taking only two points from the last nine games.

Winger Will Buckley is in contention, while strikers Christian Doidge or Clayton Donaldson could start for Wanderers who are 23rd in the Championship.

Wigan are waiting on Nick Powell who is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Gavin Massey, Michael Jacobs, Chey Dunkley and Antonee Robinson all remain sidelined.

Match facts