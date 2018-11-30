Championship
Bolton15:00Wigan
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic

Sammy Ameobi in action for Bolton Wanderers
Bolton are winless in nine Championship games
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 12:15 GMT

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson could make changes after taking only two points from the last nine games.

Winger Will Buckley is in contention, while strikers Christian Doidge or Clayton Donaldson could start for Wanderers who are 23rd in the Championship.

Wigan are waiting on Nick Powell who is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Gavin Massey, Michael Jacobs, Chey Dunkley and Antonee Robinson all remain sidelined.

Match facts

  • Bolton and Wigan have not met at the Macron Stadium since January 2015, when the Trotters won 1-0 in an FA Cup tie.
  • Wigan have won two of their last 14 matches against Bolton in all competitions (D7 L5).
  • Phil Parkinson and Paul Cook are set to meet in a third different division in just their seventh meeting - they faced four times in League Two in 2011-12 and 2012-13 and twice in League One in 2014-15.
  • Bolton are currently winless in nine games in the Championship (D2 L7), the worst on-going run in the division.
  • Wigan have lost each of their last seven away league games - defeat at Bolton would make it their worst ever run of losses on the road in the Football League.
  • Wigan are the only side in the 2018-19 Championship to have lost every single match in which they have fallen behind (9/9).

Saturday 1st December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich19114432211137
2Leeds19106332171536
3Middlesbrough1998222101235
4West Brom19104541271434
5Sheff Utd1910453223934
6Nottm Forest1971023021931
7Derby199462823531
8Aston Villa197753630628
9QPR198472226-428
10Birmingham196942724327
11Swansea197572119226
12Stoke196852323026
13Blackburn196852228-626
14Bristol City197482323025
15Wigan197392227-524
16Sheff Wed196582332-923
17Preston195773132-122
18Brentford195683028221
19Rotherham194871827-920
20Reading1945102430-617
21Millwall1945102332-917
22Hull1945101626-1017
23Bolton1945101225-1317
24Ipswich1918101733-1611
