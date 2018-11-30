Livingston v Motherwell
-
Scottish Premiership
- Livingston are winless in eight top-flight matches against Motherwell (D2 L6) since a 3-1 victory back in February 2004.
- Motherwell are unbeaten in their past four trips to Livingston (W3 D1) having lost all of their five away matches against them in the league prior to this run.
- Livingston have failed to score in four consecutive top-flight games (D1 L3) for the first time since October 2005 - they have never gone longer without scoring in the competition.
- Motherwell's 1-7 defeat by Rangers in their last away league game was the first time they had conceded seven times in the one match since February 2017.
- Livingston have lost just one of their seven home league games so far this campaign (W4 D2), scoring eight and conceding just two - in fact, no Scottish Premiership ground has seen fewer goals this season than the Tony Macaroni Arena (10).