Livingston v Motherwell

  • Livingston are winless in eight top-flight matches against Motherwell (D2 L6) since a 3-1 victory back in February 2004.
  • Motherwell are unbeaten in their past four trips to Livingston (W3 D1) having lost all of their five away matches against them in the league prior to this run.
  • Livingston have failed to score in four consecutive top-flight games (D1 L3) for the first time since October 2005 - they have never gone longer without scoring in the competition.
  • Motherwell's 1-7 defeat by Rangers in their last away league game was the first time they had conceded seven times in the one match since February 2017.
  • Livingston have lost just one of their seven home league games so far this campaign (W4 D2), scoring eight and conceding just two - in fact, no Scottish Premiership ground has seen fewer goals this season than the Tony Macaroni Arena (10).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic139223062429
2Rangers1383235112427
3Hearts148241915426
4Kilmarnock147431912725
5St Johnstone147341618-224
6Aberdeen136341613321
7Hibernian135442314919
8Livingston135441210219
9Motherwell134271522-714
10Hamilton143110931-2210
11St Mirren142210826-188
12Dundee141211832-245
