Kilmarnock v Hibernian
- Kilmarnock have won just one of their past 13 Scottish Premiership matches against Hibernian (D5 L7) and are winless against them in the top flight since a 1-0 victory back in May 2014 (P5 W0 D2 L3 since).
- Hibs are unbeaten in their past seven league trips to Rugby Park (W4 D3) since a 1-4 defeat in August 2011.
- Killie have lost just one of their past nine league games (W5 D3), despite only winning just one of their past five matches in the Premiership (D3 L1).
- Hibernian are winless in their past five league games (D2 L3) having won four on the bounce prior to this run.
- Of players yet to score in the Premiership this season, Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones has had more shots than any other player (14).