Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Hibernian
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Hibernian

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Kilmarnock have won just one of their past 13 Scottish Premiership matches against Hibernian (D5 L7) and are winless against them in the top flight since a 1-0 victory back in May 2014 (P5 W0 D2 L3 since).
  • Hibs are unbeaten in their past seven league trips to Rugby Park (W4 D3) since a 1-4 defeat in August 2011.
  • Killie have lost just one of their past nine league games (W5 D3), despite only winning just one of their past five matches in the Premiership (D3 L1).
  • Hibernian are winless in their past five league games (D2 L3) having won four on the bounce prior to this run.
  • Of players yet to score in the Premiership this season, Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones has had more shots than any other player (14).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic139223062429
2Rangers1383235112427
3Hearts148241915426
4Kilmarnock147431912725
5St Johnstone147341618-224
6Aberdeen136341613321
7Hibernian135442314919
8Livingston135441210219
9Motherwell134271522-714
10Hamilton143110931-2210
11St Mirren142210826-188
12Dundee141211832-245
