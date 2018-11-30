Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00Hamilton
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Hamilton Academical

  • St Mirren have failed to score in five of their past eight Scottish Premiership home games against Hamilton (W2 D2 L4).
  • Hamilton have lost just one of their past six Premiership games against St Mirren (W5), a 0-1 defeat in February 2015.
  • St Mirren ended a run of 12 league games without a victory by beating Hearts 2-0 last time out - the Buddies will be looking to win back-to-back Premiership games for the first time since May 2015.
  • Hamilton have won just one of their past eight Scottish Premiership games (D1 L6), scoring in just three of those matches (3 goals in total).
  • Adam Hammill (3 goals) has scored 38% of St Mirren's eight league goals so far this campaign - the highest percentage of any player for any club in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic139223062429
2Rangers1383235112427
3Hearts148241915426
4Kilmarnock147431912725
5St Johnstone147341618-224
6Aberdeen136341613321
7Hibernian135442314919
8Livingston135441210219
9Motherwell134271522-714
10Hamilton143110931-2210
11St Mirren142210826-188
12Dundee141211832-245
