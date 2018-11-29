Southampton v Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez did not play in Tuesday's Champions League game

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is a doubt to face Southampton after suffering a hamstring injury in training on Thursday.

United are expected to restore Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba to their starting line-up, but defender Victor Lindelof is out with a muscle injury.

Southampton are again likely to be without Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ings who have back and hamstring problems.

Matt Targett is a doubt after suffering a head injury in the Carabao Cup.

Sanchez, who was omitted from Jose Mourinho's squad for the Champions League win against Young Boys on Tuesday despite being fully fit, will be assessed to determine the full severity of the problem.

United entertain Sanchez's former club Arsenal on Wednesday.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "People will look at the games we have ahead of us and say it's a huge challenge, where actually, maybe we need to do it the hard way and that's the position we are in.

"We are not going to be fazed by the challenge and we are going to give it a real go. Manchester United at home will always get our supporters up and ready to go against them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Nothing seems to be working for Southampton at the moment and, although Manchester United are hardly firing on all cylinders, I still expect them to be too strong for Saints.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are winless in five matches in all competitions against Manchester United, losing three of them.

Romelu Lukaku's goal in last season's corresponding fixture is the only goal scored in the past three league meetings between the sides.

Saints have lost eight and won none of their last 10 home encounters against United in all competitions.

Their last home win over United was a 1-0 victory in August 2003, when James Beattie scored an 88th-minute winner.

United have come from behind to beat Saints eight times in the Premier League - a joint competition high.

Southampton

Southampton are winless in their last nine league games, drawing four and losing five.

Saints are one of only two Premier League clubs yet to win at home this term, the other being Crystal Palace.

Southampton have lost a league-high 10 points from winning positions this season.

They have won one of their last 17 home league games (D9, L7), that being April's 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Mark Hughes has won three of his 21 league games in charge of Southampton.

Hughes is unbeaten in his last four league matches against Jose Mourinho, winning one and drawing three.

Manchester United