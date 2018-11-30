Huddersfield Town v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's Glenn Murray was on the scoresheet last weekend against Leicester City

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield defender Terence Kongolo is a fitness doubt because of a leg problem sustained against Wolves last weekend.

Forward Laurent Depoitre has a groin problem and will also be assessed, while Chris Lowe is definitely out with a shoulder injury.

Brighton's record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh remains sidelined by a hamstring complaint.

Suspended midfielder Dale Stephens is another absentee for the Seagulls.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Huddersfield have leapt from the bottom of the table to 15th on the back of an unbeaten three-game run which has brought seven invaluable points.

However, they are still just two points above the relegation zone and must know that survival - if it comes - will be by the skin of their teeth based on points taken in games like this.

How David Wagner must wish he had a finisher like Glenn Murray. Whilst no Huddersfield striker has scored so far this season (think about that for a moment!), Murray is the joint top-scoring Englishman in the league - notching 50% of his club's goals so far this campaign.

No wonder he was offered - and signed - a new contract recently.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "Back-to-back wins in the Premier League are so difficult to achieve for clubs like us.

"We know this is something very big - we have done this only twice in the last season and now we have the opportunity to do it again, at home, against a very good opponent."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton on the form of Glenn Murray: "It is unusual for somebody of Glenn's age to be as regularly fit as he is, and of course scoring goals at the highest levels.

"He has a great desire to want to continue playing and at the best level he can, and also scoring goals. But it's one thing saying that and another actually doing it. So we're very thankful that he is actually doing it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

After winning all three of their games in October, Brighton have not won for a month. A few weeks ago they probably would have fancied their chances of taking three points here, but I am not so sure anymore.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield have lost just one of their past 10 home league games against Brighton, winning five and drawing four.

Six of the last 10 league meetings have been drawn.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have taken seven points from the last nine available, compared to just three points from the previous 30 this season.

The Terriers are looking to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time this calendar year.

They and Crystal Palace are the Premier League's joint-lowest scorers at home this season, with two goals.

Steve Mounie has scored all three of Huddersfield's Premier League goals against Brighton.

However, Mounie has had more goal attempts (24) than any other Premier League player without scoring this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion