Crystal Palace v Burnley

Burnley and England centre-back James Tarkowski is pushing for a recall following hernia surgery earlier this month.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace have no fresh injury concerns and may opt to name the same side that drew at Manchester United.

Scott Dann and Connor Wickham are not yet under consideration after injury, while Christian Benteke remains out.

Burnley are boosted by the return of James Tarkowski following a hernia operation and Johann Berg Gudmundsson after illness.

Stephen Ward, Nick Pope and Robbie Brady are all still out but edging closer to a first-team return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Roy Hodgson feels Palace have been better than their results suggest, and while they're without a win in eight league matches the last four of those fixtures were against Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United.

Scoring has been their big problem, so on paper Burnley should make for welcome guests.

Sean Dyche said he expected "questions would be asked" following Monday's defeat by Newcastle, and their defensive deterioration is likely to be a major line of enquiry.

Last season they had the best record outside of the top five; this time around only Fulham have shipped more than the 27 conceded by the Clarets - it took until the end of March for them to let in that many last term.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on his side's poor home form: "We have had chances at home, and created more chances than we have away. But we have missed most of them.

"We aren't conceding that many, but we do need to score more goals. We are conscious of that and with the great home support we get, the faith and belief from them, I will always believe home games give us a good chance to get wins."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "No-one will ever put as much pressure on you as yourself. There's always pressure, that's the game that we're in.

"The belief has been strong here for a number of years. A lot of our performances this season have been very close. Last year we were on the right side of it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Palace's 0-0 draw at Manchester United last week was a really good result but their efforts there will seem a bit wasted if they follow that up by dropping points here - this is a game they have to win.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace's 1-0 home win against Burnley last January ended three-match losing run versus the Clarets.

Burnley have won just one of their last 12 league visits to Selhurst Park.

Six of Burnley's eight Premier League goals against the Eagles have come in the opening 20 minutes.

Crystal Palace

Palace are on an eight-game winless league streak, which includes five defeats and five matches without a goal.

The Eagles have claimed a league-low two points in home fixtures this season.

They have scored only two home goals, which were both penalties.

Their last home victory was against relegated West Brom on the final day of 2017-18.

Roy Hodgson's men have kept just one home league clean sheet.

Palace have failed to score in seven Premier League games, a joint-league high.

Hodgson has won only one and lost four of his last 10 league games against fellow English managers.

Burnley