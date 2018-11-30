Leicester City v Watford

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has failed to score in his last three home league games - his longest drought since November 2016

TEAM NEWS

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy proved he is fully fit following a recent groin problem by completing Tuesday's League Cup win over Southampton.

Defender Harry Maguire remains out with a knee injury.

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley is available for the first time since suffering an Achilles problem in January.

Defenders Jose Holebas, Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat have all recovered from injuries and could be involved.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@stevenwyeth: For Leicester and Watford, a run of eight Premier League games in a month starts here, but do they stick or twist?

Leicester's longest unbeaten run in a year provides encouragement. However, 12 months ago that yielded 13 points from 15, whilst the recent drawing habit - three in the last four - means a more modest return.

Watford's best start to a top-flight campaign has been followed by two wins from the subsequent nine. Like Leicester, they've given themselves the platform to make a sustained impression on the top half.

Saturday might offer a clue as to whether that's the direction their respective seasons are heading in.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "They (Leicester) have good players. I like the way they are playing this season. It will be a very demanding game for us. "

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester are definitely due a home win - their last one came against Huddersfield on 22 September.

Watford did not deserve to lose by three goals to Liverpool last weekend but wouldn't it just be typical to see Hornets boss Javi Gracia sign his new four-year contract and then lose his next match. That is how football often works.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have beaten Watford in all four home Premier League matches.

Watford have won just one of their last 11 away matches at Leicester in all competitions, drawing two and losing eight.

Leicester City

Leicester have only won one of their last six league matches, drawing three and losing two.

The Foxes have won only three of their last 13 Premier League home fixtures, drawing six and losing four.

Only Arsenal (nine) have earned more Premier League points from a losing position than Leicester's eight this season.

Jamie Vardy has one Premier League goal at home this season. He has failed to score in his last three home league games, his longest drought since a run of five in November 2016.

Watford