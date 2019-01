Striker Rekeil Pyke is at Wrexham on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town

Wrexham will have on-loan Huddersfield Town forward Rekeil Pyke available for Tuesday's National League game at Bromley.

Pyke is fit again after recovering from the hamstring injury which has sidelined him since November.

The Dragons, who are third in the National League, will be without defender Manny Smith who has undergone knee surgery.

Bromley have won their last three games and are 13th in the table.