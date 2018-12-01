National League
Hartlepool15:00Dag & Red
Venue: Victoria Park

Hartlepool United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient22138142132947
2Salford22137244192546
3Wrexham22127328141443
4Fylde22118335142141
5Harrogate21117343261740
6Solihull Moors21124529181140
7Gateshead2111372718936
8Sutton United219842723435
9Eastleigh2210572423135
10Ebbsfleet227782624228
11Boreham Wood227782325-228
12Barnet208482225-328
13Hartlepool227782329-628
14Barrow2274112429-525
15Halifax216782025-525
16Aldershot2274111933-1425
17Dag & Red2273122328-524
18Bromley2266103137-624
19Havant & Waterlooville2256113340-721
20Maidenhead United2163122242-2021
21Chesterfield2231181824-620
22Maidstone United2254131934-1519
23Dover2245132140-1917
24Braintree2235142040-2014
View full National League table

Top Stories